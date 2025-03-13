Insider: Cardinals Done Making Splash Signings
ARIZONA -- After securing big names such as Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency, the Arizona Cardinals are likely done making splash moves, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.
"I would say after addressing the need for DL help with the signings of Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson that most of the heavy lifting for the Cardinals in free agency is done. No real difference makers remain. Would expect any future signings to be depth/competition guys," he wrote on Twitter/X.
The Cardinals entered the free agency period with north of $70 million in cap space. Though they've retained a handful of key in-house guys, notable additions such as Sweat and Tomlinson hope to improve the overall outlook of the Cardinals' roster after they reached eight wins in 2024.
Sweat was the top edge rusher on the open market entering the offseason, and his familiarity with Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon surely helped landing his services. Sweat inked a four-year, $76 million contract with Arizona.
Tomlinson just signed with the organization yesterday, filling a massive need along the defensive line. Though he wasn't the first choice for many teams when the market opened, Tomlinson was still a quality player who was considered to be one of the top names left when Arizona signed him on a two-year contract for $29 million.
Other signings made by Arizona:
Outside free agents - Akeem Davis-Gaither, Mykal Walker, Jacoby Brissett
Free agents retained - Joey Blount, Baron Browning, Aaron Brewer, Evan Brown, Kelvin Beachum, L.J. Collier, Zay Jones
Now, the Cardinals will look to round out their roster with veteran free agents ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, where Arizona will continue to build its foundation in what will be the third draft under general manager Monti Ossenfort.
Previously, Ossenfort spoke at the NFL Combine and touched on his strategy of roster-building:
"I think that's always a balance. I think what we're trying to do is... we always talk about, 'Hey, when we get through free agency, can we go out and play a game?' What we don't want to do is go into a draft and say, 'Hey, we absolutely have to draft this position to fill this need.'" he said.
"I think that's a tough place to be in because you don't know who's going to be available and you don't know if that player is ready to fill that role. That's one area that we look at. I think that's a balance. It's a balance of the roster building of... hey, where are we going to sink our resources, free-agency wise? That opens up possibilities in the draft to... hey, whatever comes our way, that's going to be in addition to our team.
"That's part of roster construction and we'll work through that here over the next couple of weeks."
Though Arizona certainly isn't done making moves, don't expect any more notable additions.