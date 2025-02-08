Insider: Cardinals 'Hope' to Re-Sign Trey McBride
The Arizona Cardinals and tight end Trey McBride are set to enter contract negotiations this offseason after the third-year player became eligible for an extension at the conclusion of the 2024 regular season.
McBride - who has established himself as one of the best tight ends in football - is potentially looking at a massive contract extension that could reset the market for players at his position.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler says there's hope the Cardinals will strike a deal to keep one of their best players around longer.
"The Cardinals hope to re-sign star tight end Trey McBride this offseason. The TE market has been stuck in that $15-$17 million per-year range for a while now, but perhaps McBride can change that with 192 catches since 2023."- Jeremy Fowler on Trey McBride
McBride tallied 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and four total touchdowns in 2024, earning his first Pro Bowl appearance.
Under contract through the 2025 season, the Cardinals hope they can keep McBride far away from next year's free agency cycle.
What that final number looks like remains to be seen, and though it feels like everybody in Arizona's facility knows McBride is set to earn a hefty payday, the Cardinals surely will try to hold their own ground in negotiations.
McBride - recently speaking at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl - says he wants to remain in Arizona.
"I fully want to be a Cardinal," McBride said.
"I love being in Arizona and this is where I want to win. This is exactly what I want to do and I'm just excited to see what that next step is."
