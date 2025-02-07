Trey McBride Updates Contract Talks With Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a handful of priorities on their to-do list this offseason, though few are higher than inking star tight end Trey McBride to a new contract after the Colorado State product just completed his third season in the league, making him eligible for a new deal.
Where are the Cardinals and McBride in negotiations?
The star tight end caught up with PHNX at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl and offered the following.
"I fully want to be a Cardinal," McBride said.
"I love being in Arizona and this is where I want to win. This is exactly what I want to do and I'm just excited to see what that next step is.
"Right now the season just ended so I'm still on a little relaxed mode, but I think Monti [Ossenfort] and my agent will start talking here soon and hopefully we can get something done before the season."
2024's output from McBride (111 REC/1,146 YDS/4 TOTAL TD) saw him earn his first Pro Bowl honors, and it likely could be the first of many.
McBride easily could reset the tight end market this offseason, which could involve surpassing the following bests:
Contract Value: George Kittle ($75 million)
Annual Average: Travis Kelce ($17.1 million)
Total Guaranteed: T.J. Hockenson ($40.1 million)
At exit interviews for the Cardinals following the end of their season, McBride spoke with reporters on a variety of topics, including his potential extension:
Star safety Budda Baker - who signed his own massive extension during the 2024 regular season - vouched for McBride to get a massive payday:
"He's earned it. I think he's one of the best tight ends in this league and he's going to continue to get better. Monti [Ossenfort]'s got to make him the highest paid."
We'll see if that comes to fruition.