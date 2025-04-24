Insider: Cardinals Targeting These 5 Draft Players
A mainstay of the leadup to Draft Day in the world of Arizona sports media is the release of the "Gambo 5", a list of draft prospects that radio personality John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM believes the Arizona Cardinals have legitimate interest in selecting.
This year, Gambadoro released his list the night before the 2025 NFL Draft and included some names that were expected and one big surprise that Cardinals fans were not accustomed seeing connected to their team.
Much has been written about the 2025 draft class and the questions surrounding the talent levels and medical situations of many of the top players. This is likely the hardest draft to predict in several years with an unclear quarterback situation and several big names with potential medical problems hitting the news cycle late in this process.
In the early parts of the offseason, consensus seemed to be Arizona would target one of the defensive linemen in a historically deep class at that position, but the slew of defensive moves in free agency makes the picture less clear.
It seems like general manager Monti Ossenfort and the Cardinals can go in a number of different directions picking right in the middle of the first round at pick No. 16.
Now to Gambo's predictions. Who does he think is in serious contention to be the first new Cardinal selected in 2025?
1. OT Kelvin Banks, Jr. - Texas
Banks is an award-winning left tackle who started at one of the country's top programs for the last 3 seasons. Not a slouch by any means.
At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds he is a good size for his position with his main measurement concern coming from his shorter-than-average arms. That has led some to predict that he will be used as a guard at the next level but there is also plenty of belief that he can find professional success at his native position as a tackle.
A Banks pick would bring some questions about how the team plans to use him. A Will Hernandez replacement at right guard, a Jonah Williams successor at right tackle, or most unlikely, the left tackle of the future and moving Paris Johnson, Jr to the other side of the line?
2. OT Josh Simmons - Ohio State
In a similar vein, Simmons was one of the top tackles in college football over the past few seasons, winning a national championship with the Buckeyes just this past season.
A former teammate of the Cardinals current left tackle, Simmons has played both sides of the line but is coming off a concerning patellar tendon injury that has brought up several questions regarding his potential longevity in the game of football. Simmons has an additional connection to the team having worked with new offensive line coach Justin Frye during years at Ohio State.
3. DL Walter Nolen - Ole Miss
Nolen only played one season with the Ole Miss Rebels, but it was a remarkably productive one on one of the most elite defenses in college football. Impressive enough to earn him distinction as a unanimous All-American.
Nolen has the potential to be the complete package with a nasty bull rush and a good eye for the run game, scoring an elite run defense grade of 91.6 from Pro Football Focus in 2024.
The only main knock on Nolen has been rumors regarding his work ethic and general character concerns, however, rumors of this kind should always be taken with a large grain of salt during the pre-draft process.
4. EDGE Mykel Williams - Georgia
Williams has a prototypical build for an edge in the NFL and certainly looks the part. There are elite elements to his game, such as run defense, and serious questions about his potential in pass rush situations.
He does not have the largest toolkit when it comes to pass rush moves but when he was actually given the chance to get after the quarterback at Georgia he could be effective in that role.
Overall, Williams is a player that still needs to figure out exactly who he is and how he can best succeed and the Cardinals might think they are the right environment to provide that for him.
5. OG Tyler Booker - Alabama
Now, this is the big shocker for most Arizona fans. Before the morning of April 23, very few had connected Booker with Arizona but Gambadoro's inclusion of him on this list does lend some credence to rumors floating around about the team's interest in the Bama offensive guard.
Booker probably is the best pure guard in this draft class, but at Alabama he was in a man/gap heavy run scheme that does not apply one to one for how the Cardinals offensive line schemes its blocking, however it is possible that changes are in order with a new offensive line coach.
A powerful, very smart football player Booker would feel like a surprise to many fans but the simple fact that three offensive linemen in the Gambo 5 points to an extreme interest in beefing up the men who protect Kyler Murray and allow James Conner to have success.