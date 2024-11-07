Insider Gives Update on Two Injured Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are not expected to have either OL Jonah Williams or DL Darius Robinson back until after their bye week, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.
"Would not expect Darius Robinson or Jonah Williams to be ready for the Jets game on Sunday - more likely after the break versus the Seahawks on November 24th," Gambadoro said on X/Twitter.
Williams - who signed a two-year, $30 million deal in the offseason to start at right tackle - injured his knee in Week 1 and had been on injured reserve up until last week, where he had his 21 day practice window opened for return.
Williams practiced all week before Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon ruled him out ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 9. He again practiced on Wednesday ahead of Week 10's preperations against the New York Jets.
There was initial fear that Williams would be out for the season after his unspecified knee injury, though ESPN's Jeremy Fowler spoke with a team source last month and said a November return was possible.
“I just remember being super protected the first game. I don't think I had a hurry. I didn't really feel the right side that first game. That was the only time I played with him. I understand he's rehabbing to come get back, but whenever he comes back. I definitely will be happy," said Kyler Murray on Williams' potential return.
As for Robinson, he injured his calf during preseason and started the year on injured reserve. The Cardinals previously opened his window and brought him to the active roster, though Robinson has registered just one practice all season.
Arizona's seen stellar back-up play from Kelvin Beachum at right tackle in Williams' absence, though the Cardinals have been fairly banged up along the defensive front. Defensive linemen Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols are currently on injured reserve.
“We can’t right now. Yeah, it's one day at a time for us. He's feeling better," Gannon said on Robinson.
With just one game before their bye week, the Cardinals (who most of the time don't push injuries anyways) are likely confident entering their week off with a 5-5 record at worst.
With two weeks of rest/practice until their next game (at Seattle), that should hopefully give both players enough time to fully recover for the final stretch of the season.