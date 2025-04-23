Insider Projects Cardinals First-Round Pick
ARIZONA -- We're roughly 24 hours removed from the beginning of the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Arizona Cardinals hold bountiful opportunities with their 16th overall pick.
Numerous positions can be added after a successful free agent period in the desert, leaving the door open for general manager Monti Ossenfort and co. to truly adopt the "best player available" approach.
NFL insider Peter Shrager believes when it's time for the Cardinals to make their pick, Texas Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron will be the organization's first-round pick.
"The Thorpe Award winner is the top corner in this class not named Travis Hunter," Shrager wrote in his ESPN mock draft.
"The Cardinals have been quietly adding premier talent through the draft the past few years. Remember: Head coach Jonathan Gannon is a defensive backs coach by trade. This one makes a lot of sense."
There's outside belief the Cardinals are a wild card to take a cornerback despite investing heavily in the position over the last two offseasons, and Barron's fit in the desert certainly makes sense.
The Texas product has played significant snaps at boundary corner as well as in the slot and even at safety, providing a strong sense of versatility that's highly coveted by head coach Jonathan Gannon - especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Barron's NFL.com scouting profile lists him as a "big nickelback" who can be cross-trained as a safety:
"Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season. Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone.
"However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man. Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety."
The Cardinals currently have Garrett Williams in the slot, who is considered to be one of the top players at the position - though Arizona still doesn't have an established CB1 on the outside.
Would Barron play on the boundary - or would Williams move out of the slot?
Many believe Michigan's Will Johnson would be a popular pick at No. 16 thanks to his established presence on the outside, though recent injury concerns have pushed his (public) draft stock down towards the later parts of the first round.
After supplementing front seven talent in the free agency pool, the Cardinals could very well look to add another piece to their secondary - and Barron just might be the player selected.