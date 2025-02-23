Insider Reveals 3 Cardinals Draft Targets
With the NFL Scouting Combine here, the Arizona Cardinals and all other clubs will continue the process of building a plan for the 2025 NFL Draft - where the organization has six total selections.
Arizona has a handful of needs they can address - though none are more obvious than snagging a game-changing pass rusher to add to their defense.
While the Cardinals could very well draft one with the sixteenth overall pick, this class of edge rushers is considered to be deep - which could prompt Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort to bolster another position in the first round.
On a conference call with reporters, NFL draft insider Daniel Jeremiah was asked about potential pass rush options for the Cardinals in the second round:
Daniel Jeremiah: Cardinals Can Target These Players in Second Round
"Yeah, 47, I mean, I still think, again, with the edge rushers specifically, which is a big need for that football team, as you know, just third down, pressure rate, two areas indicate they've got some work to do there," said Jeremiah.
"So if you are looking in that range, you are talking about Jack Sawyer from Ohio State comes into the mix there who is kind of a real physical, rugged edge rusher who can also really set the edge.
"Landon Jackson from Arkansas had a monster Senior Bowl. He's 6'5" and change, 273 pounds. He can really rush with that long arm, physical. He can close. He can run. He plays with effort. Those are a couple of guys.
"Then I would say Princely Umanmielen -- I'm going to get that right when we get to the combine, so forgive me -- out of Ole Miss. He's another one who popped at the Senior Bowl. Real long, bendy, athletic. He can really cover ground.
"Again, there's no shortage of edge rushers, especially that's kind of almost a sweet spot where I like that clump of players."
All three players bring different skillsets to the table - though one thing is clear - Arizona simply needs production from their pass rush group, regardless of how it looks.