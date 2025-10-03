Insider Sheds Light on Darius Robinson Injury
The Arizona Cardinals haven't seen second-year defensive lineman Darius Robinson practice at all this week, putting his status in doubt ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Robinson left with a chest injury in Week 4 and did not return.
There's been some speculation on Robinson and what his injury entails - though Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro offered this update on X:
"He will miss a little time but they expect to get him back. They are not putting him on IR. Not as bad as feared."
Robinson raised concerns earlier this week when he posted a cryptic message on his social media - which you can see here.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is slated to speak with reporters early Friday morning, and it wouldn't be at all surprising to hear Robinson would be ruled out of action against the Titans.
Darius Robinson's Struggles
The Cardinals haven't seen much success from the former first-round pick since his arrival.
Robinson looked impressive in training camp last season before a calf injury (and unfortunate personal happenings off the field) saw him play just six games in 2024.
The Mizzou product again impressed in camp this year, and while healthy up until this point, he's failed to live up to standards outside of the team facility.
Gannon, asked earlier this season about Robinson, wasn't worried:
“I think he's playing well. I did talk to him about… I think that's some noise that we talk about. I know he wants to get on the stat sheet too, but the most important thing is (to) just do your job," said Gannon.
Robinson has just five tackles and one sack on 153 defensive snaps in Arizona. His pass rush grade of 46.4 ranks 178th out of 179 defensive linemen according to Pro Football Focus' metrics.
Nobody along the Cardinals' defensive line has played more snaps than the Mizzou product entering Week 5.
"Don't press to make plays because you'll start playing bad if you do that. I think he's doing a good job right now. I know there are things that he's working on. You are your own worst critic," Gannon continued.
"He's hard on himself and I love that because I know he cares and he's all about ball. He wants to impact the game and help us win, but I think he's doing a good job right now and it's just a matter of time before he starts filling it up.”