Darius Robinson Sends Cryptic Message Amid Injury Concerns
TEMPE -- The mystery surrounding the health of Arizona Cardinals 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson continues to grow with intrigue, and this morning's press conference with head coach Jonathan Gannon did not help.
Robinson initially exited with a chest injury in last Thursday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks and did not return to action. He was also not present at the team's bonus practice earlier this week on Monday.
Today, Gannon offered the following:
"On the injury front, Trey Benson is going to go IR [injured reserve] to return. He came in Friday, and it's a knee [injury], but he should be able to return at some point this year. D-Rob [Darius Robinson] still working through the chest [injury], he won't be out there today. We'll see kind of how the week progresses."
Robinson's gotten off to a slow start this season, accruing just five tackles and one sack through the first quarter of the season on 53% of snaps.
His pass rush grade of 46.4 on Pro Football Focus ranks 177th out of 178 defensive lineman.
Robinson posted the following message on social media Tuesday evening:
Before last week, Gannon was asked about Robinson's performance.
“I think he's playing well. I did talk to him about… I think that's some noise that we talk about. I know he wants to get on the stat sheet too, but the most important thing is (to) just do your job. Don't press to make plays because you'll start playing bad if you do that," said Gannon.
"I think he's doing a good job right now. I know there are things that he's working on. You are your own worst critic. He's hard on himself and I love that because I know he cares and he's all about ball. He wants to impact the game and help us win, but I think he's doing a good job right now and it's just a matter of time before he starts filling it up.”
The team recently opened up the practice window for defensive lineman Bilal Nichols, so some replacement help could be in line soon.
However, Robinson's absence is concerning regardless of form. We'll know more when both teams reveal their first injury reports later today.
The Cardinals host the Tennessee Titans in a game they're heavily expected to win on Sunday.