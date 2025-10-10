Jacoby Brissett Prepared for Cardinals Start - If Needed
TEMPE -- The status of Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray is up in the air for Week 6's road test against the Indianapolis Colts.
Murray was listed as questionable on Arizona's Friday injury report with a foot injury, putting clouds around his status ahead of Sunday.
Enter: Jacoby Brissett.
Brissett was signed by the organization this offseason to provide a stable veteran presence behind Murray if it was ever needed.
Now, after Murray missed two days of practice this week, that opportunity may finally arise.
Brissett met with reporters after practice and offered his perspective:
WATCH: Jacoby Brissett Potentially Starting for Cardinals
Brissett has the confidence of the Cardinals' locker room if he's needed in Week 6.
“I have full trust in Jacoby,” Marvin Harrison Jr. told reporters earlier in the week (h/t Arizona Sports). “Me and Jacoby get some passes in after practice when Kyler is the starter and I think just developing that kind of relationship after practice — he doesn’t get many throws at practice and he kind of wants to get his arm loose out there, so I’ve been throwing with him a little bit.
“I think the biggest thing is he’s been such a good leader and mentor for me since he’s got here. I’m excited to see if he gets the opportunity.”
Head coach Jonathan Gannon also offered:
“Well, he’s a true pro. I know that term gets thrown around, but when you're in his seat - all our guys - but the quarterback position's the hardest position in sports. To know that you're one play away from your role changing, you really do have to be on the details.
"You're the starter, and he has a smile on his face. He loves to practice, he loves to prepare, he loves to play. We've seen that out on the grass since he's been here. I was with him the one year in Indy, but he's a good football player and he is a great teammate. Really good leader and if he's got to play, he's got to play.”
Brissett has played in 89 career games with 53 starts under his belt. The Cardinals are 2-3 on the season thus far with three straight losses.
Arizona has been tallied as road underdogs by roughly a touchdown this week.
We'll officially know 90 minutes prior to game time if Murray is playing when inactives are revealed by both teams.