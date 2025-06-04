Keep an Eye on This Cardinals Roster Battle
The Arizona Cardinals have managed to answer most of the pressing questions surrounding their roster ahead of the 2025 NFL season. With regard to the defensive side of the football, GM Monti Ossenfort was in the answer business this offseason.
Of course, a few questions still persist.
According to Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine, the Cardinals have an area to address up front. Ballentine noted one roster battle from each NFL team, and cited the Cardinals as having an interior OL that has yet to be solidifed, particularly at the right guard position.
Can Isaiah Adams Win RG Battle?
"The Cardinals didn't do too much on the offensive side of the football. The vast majority of their moves were spent fixing a defense that struggled last season. Signing Royce Newman to compete with Isaiah Adams at right guard is one of the few moves they made.
"Newman hasn't been a full-time starter since his rookie season in 2021. It's probably not a great sign for Adams' development if he loses his job to the former Buccaneer. The hope here should be that Adams is ready to take a step forward in his second season and the Cardinals will have a solid offensive line," Ballentine wrote.
Arizona certainly did not emphasize the offensive side of the football, and that much is understandable when the defense was in such a talent deficit.
The signing of Newman did not appear to be a long-term solution, and Adams has a bevy of question marks surrounding his ability to perform at the NFL level.
In a best-case scenario, it's likely Ossenfort and HC Jonathan Gannon would prefer to see a draft-and-develop project like Adams become their eventual starter, but it's been a rough start for the Illinois product.
The Cardinals could use some veteran guidance at that position, even with Evan Brown holding down the left side of the interior.
There's no guarantee that it will pan out, but Adams and Newman's usage in training camp may be quite telling about the state of the Cardinals' OL.