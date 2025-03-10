Kyler Murray, Cardinals Fired Up for Big Free Agent Signing
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals finally landed that big fish free agent.
Outside linebacker Josh Sweat is the newest addition to the desert after the Cardinals inked him to a four-year, $76.4 million deal.
Adding an edge rusher was a top priority for Arizona, as their pass rush has been lacking in recent years without a viable threat aligned on the edge.
Sweat certainly hopes to fill that role, and his new teammates are fired up.
Cardinals social media was pretty fired up about the move:
Sweat ranks 15th among NFL edge rushers in terms of annual average at $19.1 million. He's tallied 33 sacks the last four years and has played at least 16 games in each of those seasons.
The familiarity factor with Sweat surely helped, as key Cardinals figures such as head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis previously worked with him in Philadelphia.
Speaking with reporters at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Gannon was asked about potentially signing familiar players:
"Anytime you have real-time experience with a player, you kind of know a little bit. Free agency, just like all players, there is a little bit of unknown with all those guys. That decreases the unknown with me because I was with them for a couple of years," he said.
"We'll look at all the players in free agency and see if they fit us. I know there is a money component to everything. At the end of the day, we'll do what's best for us and try to help try to acquire guys who are going to help us win."
Sweat's contract is the largest Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort has awarded in his three years running the show in terms of length, total value, annual average and guaranteed money.
It's a big get for the Cardinals, and their players recognize it.