Kyler Murray: Cardinals Not Far From Super Bowl
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals aren't far from hoisting a Lombardi Trophy, according to quarterback Kyler Murray.
Murray is currently in South Korea enjoying the offseason, as the former No. 1 overall pick even hosted a quarterback camp while in his grandmother's native country.
During an interview with KSB World Radio, Murray was asked how far the Cardinals were from winning a Super Bowl:
"Not far at all. I think anything's possible," said Murray (h/t NFL.com).
Those comments come off the heels of an eight-win season by Arizona, which doubled their 2023 output under first-time head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.
After narrowly missing the postseason, the Cardinals have spent big money on free agents such as Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson to boost their defensive front seven. Arizona also has the 16th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"At the end of the day, I've had some success, but as a unit, in totality, I think the ultimate goal for us is to win the Super Bowl, and we haven't done that yet, and I haven't done enough," Murray continued.
"... I'm looking forward to this next season. I think, as an organization, we're on the up and up, and I'm looking forward to it.
"I've only been in the playoffs once. That, in itself, is disappointing to me and frustrating. Got to turn that around. I'm only getting older. But I'm only 27, I'm still young, so we've got time and I know we're headed in the right direction."
That playoff appearance came back in 2021, where the Los Angeles Rams bested the Cardinals 34-11 in a game where Murray threw two interceptions.
After fully recovering from ACL surgery, Murray played every game in 2024 - completing 68.8% of passes for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.
Many believe the Cardinals are close, though Gannon said at his end-of-season press conference Arizona needs to put a better team around Murray.
"He wants some plays back, so do I, we all do. You start looking around, you list the playoff teams and the quarterbacks of the playoff teams, I told him and I believe this: what is the common denominator of those quarterbacks in the playoffs right now? You could list all these different things," Gannon said.
"I said, ‘I'll make it easy on you, it's good teams.’ It's what it is. Good quarterbacks are on good teams. We have to do everything that we can to support him and put a good team around him, then he has to play to his level consistently, which I know he can do.”
There's hope the Cardinals will have done just that by time training camp rolls around.
Murray has been hot and cold in terms of his playing consistency - and if Murray can continually play near his ceiling as an elite athlete with the ability to throw the ball anywhere across the field, the Cardinals very well could be in business during 2025.