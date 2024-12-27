Kyler Murray's Biggest Fan is Geno Smith
ARIZONA -- There's no guessing who the Seattle Seahawks are rooting for this weekend.
It's a two-way race for the NFC West moving into the final portion of the season between Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams after the Arizona Cardinals were knocked out of playoff contention last week.
However, the Cardinals can play a bit of spoiler when they're at SoFi Stadium against the Rams this weekend.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith says he's a big Kyler Murray fan on Saturday night.
“Honestly, we shouldn’t be in this position,” Smith said after their Thursday night win over Chicago (h/t Pro Football Talk).
"That’s the main thing. Understanding that we got to control our destiny when we can, yeah, I’m going to be a big Kyler Murray fan on Saturday. If they get it done, they get it done."
The Seahawks swept their season series with the Cardinals but will need a huge favor from Arizona, as a Rams win could technically give them the division this week based off strength of schedule tie-breakers.
These were the scenarios for the Rams to clinch the NFC West this week:
- LAR win + SEA loss or tie
- LAR win + LAR clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over SEA
- LAR tie + SEA loss
(Note: LAR clinches strength of victory over SEA with 3.5 or more wins from the following teams: MIN, BUF, SF, WAS, CIN, CLE)
Murray himself met with reporters earlier this week, and while he said "no" when asked if playing spoiler to the Rams was important to him, he did offer this on finishing the season on a high note.
“I love this game. I take pride in every snap I play. There won't be any foot off the gas or going out there just playing for no reason. I personally have a reason to play, and I know the guys will feel the same way," he said.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon gave the following answer when asked what the team can do to build positive momentum the rest of the way:
“I think always, ourselves and as a staff, we evaluate every week are we putting our guys in a position to be successful. That's our standpoint. Coaching the details, being on it, and then from a playing standpoint is executing what you're coached to do, winning one-on-ones, knowing your opponent and displaying winning behavior on a day-to-day basis," he said.
"You have to maximize the day, and it takes all of us to operate at a really high level to try to win a game. Obviously, in the last however (many weeks) we haven't collectively done that well enough, so we've got another opportunity to go out and do it.”
We'll see if the Cardinals can pull through.