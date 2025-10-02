Kyler Murray's Latest Comments Has Everyone Talking About His Future
ARIZONA -- Kyler Murray's standard Wednesday media availability with the Arizona Cardinals was just about to close, with topics such as the ever-changing running back situation, the team's slow start and his development with Marvin Harrison Jr. filling his time at the podium.
Yet the final question - one about the team's recently announced new facility set to open a few years down the line - drew a comment that has raised plenty of eye-brows both in the desert and nationally.
“It’s beautiful. I don’t know when it’s coming out, but I hope I’m here to see it," said Murray.
Social media took that clip, and ran wild with it.
Murray, obviously, was chuckling while he said it - though many across the internet have (again) begun speculating on his future in Arizona.
Speculation Again Rises on Kyler Murray's Future With Cardinals
"While Murray was joking, there certainly was some truth to his statement as well. After all, bonafide franchise quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen aren't making jokes like that. It's almost a given they will be with their teams in three years from now," wrote SI.com.
"Murray might be joking for now, but his long-term future in Arizona is far from certain."
NFL.com added, "There's a few more speed bumps in the way of a drought-ending return to the playoffs than there were a few weeks ago.
"To increase the likelihood he's around to see the new facility in all its glory a few seasons from now, Murray must overcome the obstacles to get things rolling sooner rather than later."
Murray is very aware of certain jokes and things said about him, and perhaps he was certainly playing into the notion that he could be gone after this season - which has been a constant topic of discussion here in Arizona.
Or, this could all be an overreaction. That's the fun in this game of modern journalism and social media.
There's no second-guessing the Cardinals' offense needs to get going, quickly, however.
“We have to come out faster. Honestly, I wish I could tell you what it was as far as in the moment and even hindsight," Murray said.
"We have to show up to the stadium ready to play because it's kind of putting us behind the eight ball against the good defenses that we've played so far. It won't suffice going forward.”
Murray and the Cardinals play host to the Tennessee Titans this week.