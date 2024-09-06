Kyler Murray Sets Massive Goals With Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray approaches the 2024 regular season with massive expectations - and goals - ahead of his sixth season in the National Football League.
“I would love to end my career here with multiple Super Bowls, MVPs, and all the accolades. I’ve never questioned my ability. Obviously, you never know when this game will be taken away from you or anything like that, but I’m just grateful and taking it one day at a time," Murray told reporters earlier this week.
"I’m focused on this week, and we had a good day today.”
Murray has seen plenty of ups and downs in his career thus far, though the former No. 1 pick is well aware of the lessons that have come on his path.
"There is only one winner at the end of the year -- we're all chasing that. You've got to fail. All those are lessons that I have taken in," said Murray.
"That one playoff game that I have taken in, I know the next time I get to the playoffs I know what not to do and how I felt. It's a blessing to be in this position."
It's a pivotal year for Murray and the Cardinals, who are under the second year guidance of head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.
After making a full recovery from ACL rehab, Murray has his first full regular season ahead of him with Arizona's new regime.
It's a big season for all parties involved - just don't tell Murray that.
“I don’t really like when people say s--- like that because, excuse my language, it doesn’t make sense,” Murray said.
“As athletes, every season’s pivotal. Every season we go out there and have to try to prove ourselves right. It’s not, ‘Oh, we’re going to take this season off.’ Nah, I don’t look at it that way.”
Regardless, it's a new year but same expectations for the Cardinals' leader.
"Football has been on my mind this whole offseason," Murray said. "It always is but last year, being hurt and having to rehab and stuff like that, (I tried) not to get too far away from the game mentally.
"I have had this on my mind for a long time, what I want to accomplish, what I want this team to accomplish, so it doesn't feel brand new."