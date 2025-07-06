Larry Fitzgerald Gets Emotional in Response to Son's College Commitment
ARIZONA -- Devin Fitzgerald, son of Arizona Cardinals legendary receiver Larry Fitzgerald, has committed to playing football for Notre Dame, as announced over the weekend.
Fitzgerald, a receiver at Brophy Prep in AZ, committed to the Fighting Irish among 30+ other offers, which included programs such as Arizona State and his father's former stomping grounds in Pitt. He's in the 2026 recruiting class and is currently a three-star athlete.
The elder Fitzgerald took to social media to express his delight in his son.
Arizona Cardinals Legend Larry Fitzgerald Gets Emotional After Devin Fitzgerald Commits to Notre Dame
Fitzgerald offered the following on Twitter/X:
"@devinfitz118, I’m so proud of the young man you’re becoming. Watching you grow, learn, and find your way has truly been one of the greatest blessings of my life.
"Your college decision is just the beginning of what’s ahead. It won’t always be easy. You’ll be pushed and challenged in ways you can’t fully see yet, but that’s where real growth happens. I’m proud of everything you’ve accomplished so far, but I’m even more proud of the man you’re becoming through the process.
"Always stay true to who you are. Lean into the tough moments those are what shape you far more than the easy ones ever will. Your strength, your heart, and your determination will carry you wherever you want to go.
"The best is yet to come, and I’ll be right here with you through all of it the good, the bad, and everything in between.
"Love you, Dad"
The Fitzgerald name isn't the only legendary family set to join Notre Dame, as the sons of NFL LB Thomas Davis and TE Jermichael Finley are also joining the program.
If Devin can replicate any of the success his father saw, it'll be considered a wildly successful career.
Larry - after a dominant college career at Pitt - was the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and spent his entire 17-year career with the Cardinals, accruing numerous All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors along with a vast amount of franchise and NFL records/accolades which should surely see him enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
That first opportunity will come in the next cycle, as he now will have met the five-year minimum after his last season played to be considered.
More than anything, however, Larry couldn't be prouder of his son. Congrats to the Fitzgerald family!