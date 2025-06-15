Cardinals Legend Shares Special Father's Day Message
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals legendary receiver Larry Fitzgerald shared a special Father's Day message on social media today:
"For the dads who showed up, the ones who stepped in, and those we wish we could still call, today’s for all of you. #happyfathersday"
Fitzgerald has a great relationship with his father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., while also being a father to three kids - most notably Devin Fitzgerald, who is a class of 2026 high school football prospect with over 32 offers ranging from schools such as Notre Dame, Clemson, Michigan and a slew of other top programs.
Devin was able to connect with current Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. - who like Fitzgerald - had a father who dominated in the NFL for quite some time.
The two connected instantly after Harrison was drafted last season in a unique way.
“I met him [Devin] outside Texas Roadhouse my first or second week being out here for our rookie minicamp,” Harrison told reporters in 2024.
“We just kind of chopped it up. Kinda the same stories that we kind of share being sons of great NFL receivers and trying to pave our own path.
“I gave him my number. He always texts me and I can always text him. I’m going to try to go to one of his games this year when I can on those Friday nights.”
Fitzgerald has been nothing short of a role model in every aspect for people across the nation, regardless of their allegiance to football teams.
We recently highlighted why Fitzgerald deserves a statue outside of State Farm Stadium next to Pat Tillman:
"The accolades and numbers speak for themselves, but there is simply one reason Fitzgerald deserves to be immortalized, and it has nothing to do with his on the field production.
"Fitzgerald should be given a statue in his honor is for the way he conducted himself.
"As we mentioned, Fitzgerald stuck it out with one franchise his entire career -- which is a rarity in sports including the NFL. Not only that, but he spent 17 seasons -- almost two decades -- with one franchise. Not even guys who are receiving or have statues like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning can say that!
"It makes Fitzgerald one of one."
