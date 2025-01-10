Insider: Raiders Will Interview Former Cardinals Coach
ARIZONA -- The Las Vegas Raiders' current head coach opening will have many names attached and rumored to fill their vacancy, though one insider believes a former Arizona Cardinals coach will be brought in for an interview.
According to Denver Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, former Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is expected to interview with Las Vegas.
Joseph - who has been the DC in Denver since being fired by the Cardinals after 2022 - has done a strong job with the Broncos' defense ahead of their postseason run.
Ahead of Denver's monster matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Joseph was asked about getting head coach interview opportunities:
“Obviously it’s not my first time going through this process, but for me, my best resume is winning games. So my focus is Buffalo on Sunday and winning,” Joseph told reporters (h/t Denver Sports).
“It’s flattering, it speaks to our team success. Players are making Pro Bowls, coaches are getting chances to move on to higher positions. But it’s all about the team. It’s the biggest game in Denver we’ve had for a long time. So, all of my time is on Buffalo and helping us win this game."
Joseph spent four seasons with the Cardinals under previous head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was also sent packing alongside general manager Steve Keim after 2022.
The New York Jets are also expected to bring Joseph in for an interview - you can read more about that here.