Latest Marvin Harrison Jr. Update Sparks Hope for Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is progressing through the league's concussion protocol ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Harrison, who was spotted with a yellow non-contact jersey on Thursday, was back in his typical practice gear on Friday.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Gets Great Update vs Packers
Harrison left Week 6 action early after hitting his head on the turf of Lucas Oil Stadium. After spending some time in the blue medical tent with trainers, he walked to the locker room towards the end of the first half and did not return.
He was marked as limited on both Wednesday and Thursday for practice. Harrison will likely be labeled as questionable when injury statuses are released later today.
Harrison seems to be in the final stages of the five-step protocol, which is required by the NFL before players return to play.
"Good, working through the protocol," said head coach Jonathan Gannon when asked about Harrison.
"Whatever the protocol says, that's what he'll do."
Harrison also suffered a concussion last season.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Still Finding Footing at NFL Level
There were some questions on if the Cardinals would opt to be careful with the former No. 4 overall pick, especially with a bye week on the horizon after their battle vs. Green Bay - and while that still might be the approach, the organization clearly is seeing good signs of progress from Harrison.
The microscope has been under Harrison since first arriving in the league, and though the talent has been flashed, he's yet to fully live up to a billing some called generational.
Exactly whose fault that is remains one of the heavier topics here in the desert, as many believe Arizona is setting up the Ohio State product for success.
“We have to keep getting the ball to our playmakers. I would say that," Gannon said earlier in the year on Harrison's offensive involvement.
Thus far, he has 22 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns on the year.
As for Arizona, they've lost their last four games by a combined nine points and desperately need something to get going on the offensive side of the ball.
If healthy, Harrison absolutely needs double-digit targets against a tough Packers team.
Zay Jones and Michael Wilson would likely see more looks if Harrison misses his first game of 2025.