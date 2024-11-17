LeBron James Picks Cardinals to Make Playoffs
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are locked and loaded for a potential postseason push - even LeBron James knows it.
The Los Angeles Lakers forward recently sat down with DraftKings and went through respective NFC teams and if he thought they'd make the playoffs.
When it came to Arizona, James offered the following:
"The Cardinals out of the NFC West, they've been playing some really good football man. I'm kind of 50/50. I do like Kyler Murray and obviously my guy from THE Ohio State football, Marvin Harrison Jr. is an animal. If I have to say one or the other, because of Marvin Harrison Jr., I'm going to say yes."
So, perhaps James was a tad biased, though he's not alone in his thinking that Arizona could make it past Week 18.
The Cardinals have a 59% chance to make the playoffs according to NFL.com while other spots such as ESPN (63%) and The Athletic (62%) give similar odds.
Arizona rattled off four consecutive wins ahead of their bye week and have one of the easier schedules remaining.
“We know what we have to do to win and keep those controllables in our favor, and we're handling those right now," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon ahead of the bye.
"They know that (over) the last however many weeks we've gotten some wins. They know they have to do it all over again or they will lose, and we will lose. They know what it takes to put themselves and give themselves a chance to win.”
As for Harrison, he entered this week leading all rookies in receiving touchdowns with six scores thus far while averaging over 15 yards per reception.
If the Cardinals continue progressing like they have been, James might just be correct in his prediction for Arizona to make the postseason.