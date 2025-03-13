All Cardinals

Chargers Sign Cardinals Free Agent

The Arizona Cardinals are losing one of their free agent defensive lineman.

Donnie Druin

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers are signing Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Naquon Jones, according to his agent on Twitter/X:

Jones has spent the last two seasons in Arizona, playing a total of 16 games with one start according to Pro Football Reference. In that time, he's registered 36 tackles and three sacks.

Financial terms of the deal aren't currently known, though his Spotrac market value is listed at $3.9 million annually.

Jones, who just turned 27, first entered the league as an undrafted free agent in the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent his first three seasons with the Tennessee Titans before signing to Arizona's practice squad in November of 2023.

Jones was actually waived by Arizona last season and shortly after was picked up by the Miami Dolphins, though the Cardinals were battered with defensive line injuries and were forced to sign Jones off Miami's practice squad.

Jones was one of four defensive linemen to hit free agency for the Cardinals, as Khyiris Tonga, Angelo Blackson and Roy Lopez also hit the open market.

Tonga (Patriots) and Lopez (Lions) have already found other teams.

As for the Cardinals, they recently signed defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson from the Cleveland Browns - he joins the likes of Dante Stills and Darius Robinson currently on the roster.

The Chargers were able to re-sign Khalil Mack but did lose key players such as Joey Bosa, Josh Palmer, Kristian Fulton and Poona Ford.

Jones projects to be a rotational piece in Los Angeles.

