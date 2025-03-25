Chargers Sign Former Cardinals DB
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tony Jefferson is re-signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, as announced by the team.
Jefferson first entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013 with Arizona before spending the next four seasons with the Cardinals, playing in at least 15 games every year. Jefferson eventually emerged as a starter in his final year in the desert before hitting free agency in the 2017 offseason.
The Baltimore Ravens would eventually ink Jefferson to a four-year, $34 million contract. He started all 35 games he played through the first three seasons before suffering a torn ACL in 2019, which ultimately led to his release ahead of 2020.
After not playing the following season, Jefferson played in six total games in 2021 after bouncing between practice squads of the Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.
2022 saw Jefferson feature for the New York Giants, though injuries again held him back as he only played in nine games.
Jefferson did retire from professional football (joining the Ravens as a scouting intern) in 2023 before he eventually returned with the Chargers in 2024, where he played eight games.
The fit makes sense for both sides, according to Los Angeles' official team site:
"Jefferson's return is likely more a depth piece, but that doesn't underscore his importance to the defense.
"Jefferson played nine seasons with multiple teams before he spent the 2023 season as a scouting intern with the Ravens.
"He worked under Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz, who was then with Baltimore, and also played under Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter for three seasons with the Ravens (2017-2019)."
Jefferson is highly regarded for his time with Arizona, as he established himself as a Cardinals fan favorite.
Playing 121 games in ten years, Jefferson tallied 519 tackles with 24 passes defensed, 9.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and four interceptions.