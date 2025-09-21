Madden 26 Predicts Cardinals at 49ers Week 3 Matchup
The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers both hope to keep their undefeated streaks alive today in Santa Clara - though only one NFC West squad can emerge victorious in Week 3.
Both teams are battling injuries ahead of kickoff, which could see the pendulum swing in either direction.
If our Madden 26 gives any indication as to how action will unfold at Levi's Stadium - it could be a fun afternoon.
Madden 26 Predicts Cardinals at 49ers
Quotes from Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon this week on the 49ers:
On 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey:
“Yeah, he is a game changer. We talked about that in the meeting today. He’s a really good football player, both in the run and pass game. He's hard to tackle. He’s got great vision, great acceleration and he can hit home runs. He is a matchup nightmare. He's one of the premier guys in this league and I think offensively how they use him is very creative and cutting edge and it can cause some problems, there's no doubt. We have to be very aware of where he is when they deploy him in different ways. Who's on him and where your help is. We definitely have to have a plan for him.”
On whether the familiarity with the 49ers as a divisional opponent provides any benefit:
“A little bit, but (San Francisco 49ers Head Coach) Kyle (Shanahan), he's always going to change and adapt to who he's playing and what he thinks is the best way to go about it. There'll be some things that we haven't seen on tape, even playing them for however many years now that we've been here. Plus, these last two games, you're going to get some wrinkles.”
On 49ers QB Mac Jones:
“I thought he played well last game. He's obviously smart. He’s got talent. Obviously, where he was drafted and what he’s done in his career already. Quick processor, accurate and more mobile than you think. He'll stand in there, take shots and deliver the football accurately. He played well.”
On game planning for Shanahan:
“Hard, difficult. There's a reason why he is, who he is. He's brilliant. I think he adapts really well during a game. What he sees going on, how defenses are trying to negate some of the things that he likes to do, and he has multiple compliments too. If you're going to live like that, he's going to stress you out a little bit. He's fantastic. It's hard.”
On playing at Levi’s Stadium:
“Loud, outside obviously, so we'll have to deal with some elements. (It) should be hot, but we won't flinch at that because it's hot today. Every day we practice is hot. They just have to understand their environment. It's their home opener and it's on the road and it's outside. They have good fans.”