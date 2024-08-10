Marvin Harrison Jr., Fanatics Plot Takes Another Wild Turn
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals fans still aren't able to officially purchase Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys ahead of the team's preseason opener vs. New Orleans later today.
The No. 4 overall pick is being sued by Fanatics for breach of contract after initially undergoing an agreement in 2023 that ran through 2026.
Harrison - per a report from sports business insider Darren Rovell - was paid over $100,000 under the deal already for him to sign autographs last season.
Harrison told the judge overseeing the case on Thursday he didn't sign the agreement.
"It is not an agreement between Fanatics and me," Harrison said in an affidavit (h/t Rovell).
"I was never requested to, nor did I ever, sign any document that personally obligated me to do anything concerning the 'Binding Term Sheet."
Harrison Sr. apparently signed the sheet.
From Rovell:
"Harrison Sr. represented to the court in his affidavit he signed it as an authorized representative of the company, The Official Harrison Collection LLC, but that the deal didn't require his son, the sole representative of the company, to be legally bound."
Harrison Jr. also did not sign his NFLPA group licensing agreement after being drafted, which would have permitted his name and likeness to be sold on products.
A few days ago, the NFLPA reportedly asked the Cardinals, Fanatics and NFL to not sell Harrison's jersey as things continue developing.
Quite frankly, this is just another odd turn in this saga that clearly isn't done making noise.
Rovell says Harrison Jr. will make history later tonight when he takes his first snap:
"Harrison Jr. will make history when he makes his preseason NFL debut against the Saints on Saturday night. Jerseys for the first-rounder will not be available at State Farm Stadium or at any venue or website for that matter," he wrote.
"In at least the last 20 years, as jersey making has become turnkey, no top draft pick in any major U.S. pro men's sport has ever had his jersey unavailable the first time he plays his first minute.
"When Harrison was drafted April 25, he took the stage with Roger Goodell and they, together, held up a No. 1 Cardinals jersey. It was the only one ever made."
Rovell also added that Fanatics attorneys said, "No other athlete has ever repudiated its deal with Fanatics, and no other athlete has ever risked hurting the fans to try to leverage more money – other than Harrison Jr."