Vikings Sign New QB Ahead of Cardinals Game
ARIZONA -- The Minnesota Vikings are bringing in some extra quarterback help ahead of Week 13's battle against the Arizona Cardinals.
After being released by the New York Giants, former first-round pick Daniel Jones is signing with the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad per numerous NFL insiders.
Jones wanted to sign with a postseason contender, and it's hard to argue against his choice - the Vikings are 9-2 at the moment and are poised to be contenders when the playoffs start in seven weeks.
Minnesota has been a pleasant surprise thanks to the play of Sam Darnold, though when Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell was asked about the possibility of adding Jones earlier this week (before the signing was announced), he offered this:
"I will say, tons of respect for Daniel Jones as a player and a person. Got to know him through the draft process years ago. I'm sure now that he's a free agent and there's probably a ton of leaguewide interest in him, Daniel is going to make the decision that is best for him and his career moving forward, and I'm sure he's working through that process right now," O'Connell said (h/t ESPN).
"I can just say that I've been a big fan of Daniel's for a long time, and I hope wherever his next step takes him, it's a good opportunity for him."
Jones and the Giants decided to go separate ways midseason after New York's 2-8 start.
"I think the system is their system, he probably fits their system extremely well. Really good player," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Jones signing with Minnesota.
It's a big matchup for both sides, as the Cardinals and Vikings are second in their respective divisions coming down the stretch of the regular season. Arizona is 6-5 after seeing their four-game winning streak snapped in Seattle.
It's the Darnold show in Minnesota, though if anything happens against Arizona, the Cardinals may see Jones in action.