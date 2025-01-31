Report: Saints Almost Landed Cardinals Coach
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams is accepting a role to become the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator, per numerous reports.
Adams had multiple interviews with Dallas - including a meeting in-person with the Cowboys on Friday - before landing the gig.
It's a big loss for the Cardinals, as Adams was viewed as one of Arizona's top assistants under head coach Jonathan Gannon, who has been in charge since 2023. Adams was seen as a big reason for the Cardinals' offensive line play despite injuries and inexperience impacting the starting unit through his two seasons in the role.
There was some optimism the Cowboys would side with another coach interviewed in Ken Dorsey, though even if Adams was bypassed in Dallas, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler says the Cardinals were preparing to lose Adams thanks to interest from the New Orleans Saints, who are expected to hire Kellen Moore after the Super Bowl.
"The Cardinals have been bracing to lose Adams, either to Dallas or to Kellen Moore’s staff in New Orleans," wrote Fowler on X.
Moore and Adams don't have any prior coaching experience together, though neither did Adams and new Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer prior to his hire.
The Saints job doesn't exactly sound appealing for outside coaches, as New Orleans finished with a 5-12 record in 2024 and have nearly $60 million worth of cap space to clear up before the new league year starts.
Though Dallas isn't exactly a hot landing spot given their current situation, it does appear to be better than the Saints' present standing and projected future.