Saints Looking to Avoid Cardinals Mistake
The New Orleans Saints are expected to hire Philadelphia Eagles OC Kellen Moore as their next head coach after the Super Bowl, and in ESPN's report of the move, the Arizona Cardinals were used as an example of what not to do during the hiring process.
"The Saints are making sure they do everything by the book so as not to break any rules and risk potential penalties. New Orleans learned from the lesson of the Arizona Cardinals, who were penalized for tampering with then- Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, whom they eventually hired as their head coach.
"Arizona and Philadelphia ultimately agreed to a draft compensation penalty as a result of a phone call between Gannon and the Cardinals that took place during a no-contact period in advance of Super Bowl LVII.
"The Saints, with their history of being in the NFL's crosshairs , don't want to bend or break any rules and therefore will wait until after Super Bowl LIX on Sunday before working to try to finalize any agreement with Moore, according to sources. The sides are not expected to have any challenges to get a deal done, sources said."
The Eagles received the No. 66 pick (third round) in 2023 from the Cardinals for the No. 94 overall pick (third round) in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-round pick.
The official statement from the Eagles/Cardinals, which was announced minutes before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft:
"The Cardinals self-reported to the National Football League that General Manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone conversation with then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in the days following the NFC Championship Game, a period during which contact is not permitted under the League’s Anti-Tampering Policy.
"To resolve the matter between the two clubs, the Cardinals and Eagles have agreed to swap third round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and the Cardinals receive Philadelphia’s fifth-round selection in 2024."
At least others are learning from Arizona's mistakes.