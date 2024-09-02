New Season, Same Energy for Arizona Cardinals
TEMPE -- It's Monday - but not just any Monday for the Arizona Cardinals - it's officially game week.
The 2024 season has arrived for the Cardinals, and energy throughout the building couldn't be higher.
"I actually told them that energy in the building is really good, but we got to focus our energy the right way. You know what I mean? Because if you don't do that, then you might not being able to - you might not maximize what you need that energy for. So they're locked into meetings right here, and we're gonna have good practice today," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon to reporters.
The Cardinals have seen a different approach under Gannon's guidance since he first stepped foot in the desert last offseason.
Culture has been a massive point of emphasis for the new and improved Cardinals, and it starts with Gannon himself, who struts into every press conference with tempo and charisma.
"It's not fake," said new Cardinals offensive tackle Jonah Williams on Gannon's energy.
"There's some guys who kind of fake the energy. I do not believe he's faking the energy. I think it's 100% real."
Arizona previously went 4-13 in Gannon's first year at the wheel, though the Cardinals played impressively well all things considered.
Now, with a healthy Kyler Murray and both sides of the ball retooled, the Cardinals look to make good on their potential.
Gannon sets the example and his players follow. To quote Jarvis Landry's famous Hard Knocks rant: It's contagious.
"Everybody else on the team - we know the mentality he (Gannon) has. So he's instilling that in us and I just feel like you're either going to match his standards or you won't be here or you won't be playing - one of the two," Team captain Kyzir White said.
DT Roy Lopez added:
"When you come to meetings and he's leading the meeting, you can feel him. You can feel him talk. He loves everything about football. He wants to win because he wants to be the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals that won.
"He wants to be that part of the team. So every day, you feel it in meetings, you're just like, 'golly.'”
The time for talk is nearly over, however. In almost a week's time, the Cardinals will face a tall task in trying to upset the Buffalo Bills on the road to start the regular season.
"I see it in the locker room. I see how we practice. The see the demeanor of the players we got on this team - coaches too, top to bottom," said White when asked what gives him confidence in the Cardinals.
"It's our second year together, I just feel like we know each other better. Relationships got stronger. I feel like when those things happen, the product's going to be better."