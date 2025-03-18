Giants Sign Cardinals LB
The New York Giants are signing Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Dimukeje first entered the league as a sixth-round pick by Arizona in 2021. During his tenure with the Cardinals, he continually was a special teams piece, playing no less than 57% of snaps in each of his four seasons.
Dimukeje did earn some rotational play as an outside linebacker in Arizona, though he only started eight of his 55 games played.
He posted a short thank you message to social media before the Giants made the move official:
Though Dimukeje's impact wasn't significant, data does back his ability to play at a high level.
The Cardinals added to their outside linebacker's room with Josh Sweat, who was considered to be one of the top players available on the open market. Arizona signed him to a four-year deal worth $76.4 million.
Baron Browning also inked a extension to stay in the desert. A pass rush room of Browning, Sweat, Zaven Collins and BJ Ojulari wouldn't have given much room for Dimukeje to leave a bigger footprint.
Dimukeje becomes the latest Cardinals player to depart Arizona, joining Roy Lopez and Khyiris Tonga.
Arizona has re-signed familiar faces in Browning, L.J. Collier, Evan Brown, Kelvin Beachum, Zay Jones, Aaron Brewer and Joey Blount.
Outside signings include Sweat, Tomlinson, Jacoby Brissett, Simi Fehoko, Mykal Walker and Jake Curhan.
The Cardinals still have $63.9 million in effective cap space according to OverTheCap, which ranks second in the league.