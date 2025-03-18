Giants Sign Cardinals LB

Victor Dimukeje had a Pass Rush Win Rate of 22.2% in 2024 which was 5th in the entire NFL in 2024.



Also a 90.0 Pass Rush Grade on True Pass Sets which is 10th in 2024 and a 44.4 Pash Rush Win Rate on True Pass Sets which is 3rd in the NFL in 2024.



GREAT high upside signing! https://t.co/mpFk15Sgfq