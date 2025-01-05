Report: Jets Eying Former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury appears all but set to get another opportunity to lead an NFL franchise.
It doesn't feel like long ago when Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals after a dismal 2022 season, one that saw him reside at USC for a year before becoming the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders this past offseason.
Washington's now playoff bound after an impressive season, and Kingsbury's orchestrated quite the offensive output for the Commanders.
Now, he's set to be a hot name during the 2025's coaching cycle.
While being a heavy candidate for the Chicago Bears' head coach vacancy, NFL insider Josina Anderson says the New York Jets are also a possibility in a recent social media post:
"I'm told the #Jets have internally discussed interest in interviewing #Steelers OC Arthur Smith and #Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury for the head coach vacancy, per sources.
"Scheduling an actual interview is always a mutual decision, so we'll see what occurs in this situation.
"Sources around the league have been talking about the perception of factors surrounding the #Jets opening both positive, and not so positive."
Whoever takes the Jets' job will have quite the challenge on their hands, especially when it comes to the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers among a handful of other issues. New York has confirmed to have interviewed names such as Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera already.
Kingsbury - when recently asked about getting back into the head coach spot - offered this:
"At some point. We'll see how everything plays out, but I'm very happy here," he said.
"... I don't think I set the foundation [in Arizona] the way I would do it after watching DQ and how he set the foundation from day one. These are the standards, this is what we want, this is what we're going to be. I definitely could have done a better job of that and kind of once you don't lay it out like that, it's hard to put it back in."
Kingsbury finished his stint in Arizona with a 28-37-1 record as the coach of the Cardinals with one playoff appearance.
We'll see if Kingsbury re-takes the throne elsewhere, though there's undeniable interest in at least getting him in the door for an interview.