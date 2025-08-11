NFL Coaches, GM's Blast Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray continues to be one of the more polarizing figures in not just Arizona sports, but the entire NFL.
Murray enters his seventh season in the league with just one playoff appearance and no wins in the postseason. Many believe the Cardinals are talented enough to change that in 2025, though Arizona will only go as far as Murray can take them.
According to most NFL GM's and coaches, that might not be very far.
Kyler Murray Ranks as Tier 3 NFL QB
The Athletic recently conducted a survey of quarterback rankings across the league from 50 NFL coaches and executives assembling the list.
Murray landed in Tier 3 of said rankings and 15th overall in the league - which seems like fair placement though could be argued to be better.
As defined by The Athletic, Tier 3 is, "A Tier 3 quarterback is a legitimate starter but needs a heavier running game and/or defensive component to win. A lower-volume dropback passing offense suits him best."
Murray didn't have many fans when NFL GM's and coaches were asked to comment on the former No. 1 pick.
NFL Execs, Coaches Rip Kyler Murray
"I've played him too much, and I still think he's a 3," a defensive coach said. "I don't think he wins it for you in the two-minute drill. If you want to be in the top half of this league, you have to win in the two-minute drill and control it. He does not do that."
Another defensive coach highlighted his mobility as his strongpoint.
"Creates the mismatch with his legs, not his arm," said the other defensive coach. "He's Tier 3 with a good-looking baseball slide after his fourth scramble in a two-minute drill."
Out of 50 voters, 32 placed him in the third tier of NFL quarterbacks. 17 placed him above in Tier 2 and one voter had him in Tier 4.
"Kyler to me is a tough one," an offensive coach told The Athletic. "He is probably in that 3 category. You have to have a strong defense. He has not shown an ability to win it on his own."
The Cardinals bolstered their defense in serious fashion over the course of the offseason, which should in turn help Murray's ultimate ability to win games.
Football's a team sport, undoubtedly, though many don't believe Murray has what it takes to reach the next level and will the Cardinals to wins on his own accord.
One defensive coordinator did offer some praise for the former Heisman winner:
"I think he grew a lot last year. He was a problem for sure when we played him. He cut down turnovers, used his legs a lot more, came into his own after the injury."
One NFL GM says he still isn't sure on Murray.
"I still don't trust him," he said. "He has 2 talent but is still a 3 to me. Is he committed to it? He always tends to tail off as the season goes on."