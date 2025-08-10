Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Responds to Harshly Criticized Interception
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals emerged victorious from their Week 1 battle with the Kansas City Chiefs in 20-17 fashion, though their win wasn't without a bit of chaos.
The Cardinals began their preseason with two consecutive fumbled kickoffs and an interception from quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter.
Murray was slandered quite heavily online - he's still trending on Twitter/X as of this moment - though Murray wasn't too down on the pick when meeting with reporters following the win:
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Reacts to Preseason Pick
"Just didn't get enough on it. That's something that in practice it's tough - I'm never really rolling out full speed as if somebody's actually gonna tackle me. It's weird, kind of weird to explain, but yeah just gotta get more on it," said Murray after the game.
"I'm glad it happened, though, I'm glad it happened. I would hate for that to be [against] New Orleans and it mean something."
Head coach Jonathan Gannon was also asked about the pick.
"I think he just left it a little bit short. I thought that was a really good play by that guy [Jaden Hicks] because he was not covering the guy that he [Murray] was throwing it to. So hats off to him. That was a really good play," Gannon told reporters after the win.
"Kyler knows the value of the ball, but it's different when you're going against an opponent and it's live and it's really fast.So it's good to see the space out there and get his legs moving around a little bit out of the pocket and stuff, because it's faster. There's no doubt. So I think that'll help him going into Week 1, but I want us to make sure that we protect the football."
Murray finished the night with the interception being the lone incompletion - completing seven of eight passes for 96 yards.
"Felt good just being out there with the guys again. You can't replicate that. Not having played in the preseason in a long time, you just come to a realization - you go into it with a positive outlook and mindset and get the most out of it. Go out there, execute, get a feel for the game," Murray continued.
"You got to get into a flow, things like that. I think we did that. Obviously, you throw interception - I think that's something that you can't replicate in practice moving around with the speed that you're moving at, going left to right, lateral, having guys move and bodies moving. I had fun. I had a lot of fun out there."