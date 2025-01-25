Draft Guru Has Elite LB Sliding to Cardinals
NFL draft guru Daniel Jeremiah has the Arizona Cardinals landing a gem in his first mock of the 2025 NFL Draft cycle.
Typically being drafted somewhere in the top ten, Georgia Bulldogs LB Jalon Walker slid all the way to Arizona at pick 16:
"Walker is a bit undersized as an edge rusher, but he offers an intriguing mix of length, explosiveness and playmaking ability," wrote Jeremiah in his mock draft, which uses intel from around the league.
Walker primarily played as an off-ball linebacker this past season, though he flashed elite play when aligned as an edge rusher. With the Cardinals potentially needing both holes filled this offseason, Walker is a player who would arrive to the desert and make an impact from Day 1.
His versatility as a linebacker would mirror that of Mack Wilson, a player brought to Arizona by head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis in 2024 that had success operating both as an inside linebacker and edge rusher.
Jeremiah isn't the only top draft analyst that projects Walker as a Cardinal, as ESPN's Matt Miller also had the Bulldogs' top defensive prospect landing in the desert - you can read more about that here.
Edge rusher is one of the Cardinals' top priorities moving into an offseason where they have a projected ~$70 million in cap space along with their first five picks in the 2025 draft.
The Carolina Panthers - picking at No. 8 - seem to really like Walker, so we'll see if the Cardinals will even have an opportunity to snag him.
Should he be available, the fit makes too much sense.