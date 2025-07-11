NFL Execs, Coaches Vote Arizona Cardinals Star Top at Position
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride is coming off one of the best seasons in franchise history - not only for a tight end, but for any player in general.
McBride firmly established himself as one of the best at his position after a monster 111 catches for 1,116 yards in 2024, earning a Pro Bowl nod and ultimately securing what was then the highest contract ever for a tight end.
The 25-year-old has fans everywhere, and that includes league executives, coaches and scouts - who recently compiled their top list of tight ends for ESPN. McBride finished voting as TE4.
Trey McBride Finishes Ahead of Travis Kelce, Other Stars in NFL TE Rankings
McBride was voted as high as No. 1 and as low as No. 10 by the various voters.
"The Cardinals' new $76 million man has been worth every cent for Arizona, which trusted McBride with a 29.7% target share last season," wrote Fowler.
"McBride rewarded that usage with a Year 3 breakout that included 111 catches for 1,116 yards on his way to a first Pro Bowl nod. His 147 targets last season ranked second among tight ends, and McBride turned those targets into 7.8 yards per clip. He has run-after-catch ability with speed and good hands and is a capable blocker."
McBride seemingly does everything well, and though there's room to grow in every aspect, one NFL coordinator told Jeremy Fowler he's the best receiving tight end in the game.
"Best receiving tight end out there," the coordinator said. "He's a hard cover even for elite corners."
Fowler also highlighted he was the only tight end outside of Brock Bowers or George Kittle to receive a first-place vote.
McBride hasn't impressed everybody, however. McBride's lack of touchdown production gave one NFL personnel director pause when constructing a top five.
"Lack of touchdowns hurts him a bit for me if we're talking about top-five guys," the personnel director said.
McBride scored just two receiving touchdowns in 2024 and six total through his first three seasons in the league.
That production should rise in 2025 with another season of continuity with Kyler Murray under his belt, and the potential emergence of second-year wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. could free up more space/attention for the Colorado State product.
McBride finished behind Bowers, Kittle and Sam LaPorta in the voting. Behind McBride was Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson, Isaiah Likely, Dallas Goedert and David Njoku to round out the top ten.