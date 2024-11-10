NFL Fines Cardinals DB Joey Blount
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals safety Joey Blount was fined $16,883 for a facemask penalty in Week 9's win over the Chicago Bears.
As The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain highlights, no flag was initially thrown on the play.
From Cards Wire's Howard Balze on the play itself:
"With 4:34 to play in the first quarter, Blount was the gunner on the outside left with Blake Gillikin punting. Blount was defended on the play by Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell and there was contact about four yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
"Blount got his hand high and appeared to make brief contact with Blackwell’s facemask, but there didn’t look to be any pull and Blount’s hand left the area quickly.
"Fines are supposed to be adjusted based on a player’s salary and potentially the severity of the act. Blount’s fine is 30.9 percent of his $54,722 weekly salary ($985,000 for the season)."
It's indeed an odd fine - surely a penalty could have been called, though the amount was eye-opening.
Blount was one of six players to be fined an amount of $16,883 or more, as other players were fined the same or higher for hits on a defenseless player or a high blow to the head/neck area.
More about the process below:
"Players are notified of violations and may appeal any ruling. Cases are heard by appeals officers and former NFL players, Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, Kevin Mawae, or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. The decisions made are final and binding.
"The fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game."
This is Blount's second fine of the year after also being tagged for a facemask penalty against the Green Bay Packers.
Blount, with Jalen Thompson questionable today, could be a major factor at safety for Arizona as they host the New York Jets.
"He’s a guy that obviously you know what he does on teams for us. He's ready to go on defense for us, but he's one of the guys as far as keeping the team positive and connected," said head coach Jonathan Gannon when asked about Blount earlier in the year.
"He's an energy giver. He's got a smile on his face. He practices his ass off. That was a really good acquire last year by Monti, and he does a lot for us. He's an impact player.”