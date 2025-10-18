NFL Hands Down Major Fine to Cardinals LB
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals LB Akeem Davis-Gaither was fined $17,389 for a hip-drop tackle in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Davis-Gaither was tied for the third-highest fine from last week.
He wasn't the only Cardinals player fined - as Kei'Trel Clark was hit for a towel incident, which you can read more about here.
What is a Hip-Drop Tackle?
The NFL defines a hip-drop tackle as when a defender, "grabs the runner with one or both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and/or trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee."
The league has worked tirelessly to get rid of this tackle in recent years. And, to be fair, Davis-Gaither's tackle was a good example of exactly what the NFL wants to eradicate.
Another example:
This is the Cardinals' second game day fine of 2025, after Trey McBride was fined back in Week 3 for taunting.
Davis-Gaither joined the Cardinals this offseason and is a starter next to inside linebacker Mack Wilson. Through six games, he has 44 tackles with two passes defensed.
Cardinals Ready for Packers in Week 7
"Green Bay, a really good football team and well coached. They've got some really elite players in all three phases, so we got our work cut out for us. They're well coached. They do some really good things," said Jonathan Gannon.
"They generate explosives on offense. Defensively, they don't give them up. They can rush and cover. They stop the run well. Offensively, they run it well and throw the ball over people's heads. (A) bigtime challenge that we're looking forward to at home.”
Arizona is riding a four-game losing streak as the Packers come to town.
Green Bay has a potent offense that the Cardinals' defense - Davis-Gaither included - will have to be cautious of.
"You've got to affect the quarterback, and you have to get up and challenge those receivers because they play the game in space, and you want to try to take away some of the space and access," Gannon continued.
"Obviously, (Packers RB) Josh Jacobs is a really good player. We did not do a good job stopping the run last year when we went there, and really, they've run it pretty much every game. I know they had the BYE and they've played five games, but they've run it kind of when they want to run it. Big time challenge.”