NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Cardinals After Draft?
The Arizona Cardinals have seen the NFL Draft come and go, but they were able to add some promising prospects to the mix.
Even though the Cardinals got better over the weekend, there is still an uphill battle to improve.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport released his post-draft power rankings, and the Cardinals came in at No. 22.
"There was more than a little enthusiasm in the desert last year at this time—the Arizona Cardinals had just drafted Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and the hope was that he and Kyler Murray would immediately mesh and jump-start the Cardinals passing game. That didn’t happen, but Murray told Arizona Sports recently that while Harrison’s ascension to stardom may have been delayed, it’s still coming," Davenport wrote.
"For him to have eight touchdowns and feel like he didn't even scratch the surface, that's saying something," Murray said. "Obviously, me and him have to be better and we will be better. But I loved where he was mentally at the end of the season. Being more open, being more comfortable with the guys in the locker room, being more comfortable with me, being more comfortable just to speak his mind within the receiving room with (quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork and passing game coordinator Drew Terrell)."
"The Cardinals aren’t without talent, and first-round pick Walter Nolen should help a front seven that also added edge-rusher Josh Sweat in free agency. But it’s still going to be an uphill climb for the Redbirds to contend in a deep NFC West."
The teams below the Cardinals are the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints.
The Cardinals will begin to get their rookies integrated in minicamp next month.