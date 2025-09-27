NFL Ridiculously Fines Cardinals Star for Taunting
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride was fined over $11,000 for taunting against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.
The fine seemed a bit excessive, especially with no flag coming on the play - unless McBride truly said some wild stuff - but judging by the surrounding people it didn't seem like it.
49ers LB Fred Warner was also fined $23,186 for "use of helmet" against Arizona. This came on a fourth-down play where he attempted to tackle James Conner in the first quarter.
In total, 19 different players were fined in Week 3. Warner was tied for the heftiest fine while Philadelphia Eagles DL Jalen Carter was the only other player fined for taunting.
Surely McBride can spare the fine money after inking a massive four-year, $76 million contract extension this past offseason - though he's still probably not happy to shell out the dough.
He is the first Cardinals player to be fined this season.
Cardinals Offense Needs to Get Going
McBride has been a rare bright spot in Arizona's offense to begin the 2025 season - as the Cardinals have struggled to consistently put up points through the first four games of the year.
After their loss on Thursday Night Football to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, head coach Jonathan Gannon offered this:
"No one has their head down. Everyone believes we can win. We're not doing enough in all three phases to win these games, and that's very clear. I just told them they need to get rested up this weekend. That's tough to play two games like that—everybody has to do it.
"Seattle played well, (I) give them credit. (We) have to get rested up, reset our mind and our body and then come back to Monday and get better at playing football. Three phases really for now four games (in), (that's) a pretty good sample size. We just haven't put it together like I think we're capable of putting it together. Those are just words. It's my job to make sure that we put it together, so that's what we'll be working on.”
McBride has 24 receptions for 234 yards and one receiving touchdown this season. He also has a team-high 35 targets and also paces Arizona in each major statistical receiving category besides touchdowns, which belongs to Marvin Harrison Jr. with two.
The Cardinals host the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.