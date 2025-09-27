Cardinals' Biggest Week 4 Problem is Quite Clear
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are 2-2 after their Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, and there's plenty of work to be done from head coach Jonathan Gannon after the first quarter of the season has been completed.
The Cardinals have yet to fully piece together a complete 60 minute performance - something that's stuck out to all Cardinals fans tuning in - including Gannon.
“Yeah, we're not doing enough to win a game right now. Point blank. Our run efficiency is not where it needs to be, generating explosives not where it needs to be," Gannon said after the game.
"... We just haven't done it for four quarters, and I know in an NFL game there's going to be ebbs and flows. That's a good way to put it, but we're not doing enough so we have to find some solutions.”
Bleacher Report says Arizona's biggest problem is their rushing attack.
B/R Highlights Cardinals' Biggest Problem
"James Conner suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 3, and then the Cards kicked off Week 4 Thursday night with Trey Benson, Emari Demercado and Michael Carter combining for just 44 yards on 11 carries," wrote Brad Gagnon.
"The offense as a whole remains uneven, and the Kyler Murray–Marvin Harrison Jr. connection continues to underwhelm. However, there is potential for improvement in the passing game, unlike the limited upside in the current running back group.
"Outlook: At least they have 10 days to figure out some of these offensive issues, and they get Tennessee at home after that. Let's take a breath."
The rushing attack has been offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's bread and butter - though Arizona has yet to truly get momentum moving in that aspect.
As a result, defenses have easily been able to turn the Cardinals' offense into a one-dimensional attack - and Arizona quite simply isn't equipped to do that.
The healthy emergence of OL Will Hernandez could bode well for a struggling Arizona offensive line, though it seems issues may be deeper than a simple swap of bodies in the trenches.
The loss of former OL Coach Klayton Adams has loomed large - and Conner's injury only throws another wrinkle into their issues.
Luckily for the Cardinals, like Gagnon alluded to, they've got the weekend to fix things before getting back on track against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.