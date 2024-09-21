NFL TV Coverage Map Week 3
NFL Week 3 action got off to a riveting start - if you're a fan of the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers after they handled business against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.
For Sunday's action, we have seven early games and five games in the afternoon slate. After CBS had both windows for viewers last week, Fox will have those rights this week.
Coverage maps provided by the nice people at 506 Sports:
CBS SINGLE
Red: Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Blue: Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings
Yellow: Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts
Green: Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks
Orange: Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders
CBS carries two late games out of their five-matchup slate throughout the day, though most viewers will see the Chargers battle the Steelers.
The greater areas of Texas and the northern part of the country will see Texans-Vikings.
Local markets in Chicago and Indianapolis will see Bears-Colts while the rest will either see Dolphins-Seahawks or Panthers-Raiders in the late afternoon.
FOX EARLY
Red: Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints
Blue: New York Giants at Cleveland Browns
Green: Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans
Yellow: Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A good majority of the country will either see the Eagles take on the Saints or the Packers battle the Titans.
The other two matchups (Giants vs Browns and Broncos vs Buccaneers) are mostly restricted to local markets.
FOX LATE
Red: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
Blue: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Green: Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals
Fox made their late slate fairly easy: If you live in California, the left part of Nevada, most of Oregon and Des Moines, Iowa - you'll watch the 49ers take on the Rams.
If you're in Arizona, Montana and Michigan, you'll see the Lions travel to the battle the Cardinals.
If you live practically anywhere else, you'll enjoy Ravens-Cowboys.
NBC's coverage of Sunday Night Football will feature the Kansas City Chiefs battling the Atlanta Falcons.
ESPN is hosting a Monday Night Football double-header with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Buffalo Bills while the second part features the Washington Commanders battling the Cincinnati Bengals.
Enjoy the action!