Panic Meter: Can Cardinals Stop Jayden Daniels?
Welcome to week four of the 2024 NFL season! Hard to believe we're already at the quarter mark of the season, but here we are nonetheless.
The Arizona Cardinals are off to a 1-2 start to the year, but they've been competitive throughout the season and that's all we can ask for.
This weekend, the Cardinals are staying home to protect the nest against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.
Daniels, who spent three seasons with Arizona State, has quickly adapted to the next level as a weapon, especially as a runner. Monday night against the Bengals, Daniels had a historic performance as a passer.
If the trend continues, Daniels could be a front runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Of course, Daniels has help around him to create success on offense, although his offensive line is lacking and Washington has no defense to speak of.
In Layman's terms, the Cardinals have a great shot to take down Washington, but it'll likely be in a shootout.
Once again, we're here to assess the panic meter for certain aspects of this game for the Cardinals. Let's start with the most obvious threat...
Jayden Daniels the dual threat
Daniels broke out big time on Monday night against the Bengals, going 21/23 through the air for 254 yards and two touchdowns, including a 55-yard dime to Terry McLaurin (more on him later).
Washington has been waiting on the passing prowess to arrive with no questions about the second overall pick as a runner. Daniels has 171 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Even in just his fourth career game, JD5 has become a well-known and well-respected dual threat quarterback. With a big arm matched with elite running ability, most NFL defenses will struggle to contain the Heisman Trophy winner.
The Cardinals struggled week one against Josh Allen, who also possesses dual threat abilities, and while Allen is lightyears ahead of Daniels, it's worth noting. AZ will need to be on high alert against Daniels or he will crush the Cards with his elite athleticism. Daniels is priority one, two, three, four, and so on for Arizona.
Panic meter: 7.5/10
Terry McLaurin
We mentioned McLaurin earlier for good reason. The Pro Bowl receiver finally emerged as a weapon through the air against the Bengals. After recording just 39 yards in the first two games of the year, he and Daniels finally got on the same page and it resulted in a 100-yard performance with the aforementioned 55-yard score.
The potential of the Daniels-McLaurin connection should be enough to put the league on notice when they game plan for Washington.
All things considered, the Cards have been fine in pass coverage, ranking 15th in yards per game at a flat 200. They've faced some top receivers, too, so they are battle tested.
Washington has precious little in the passing game outside of McLaurin, so the Cardinals can focus their attention on F1. Still, McLaurin is as dangerous as they come and if he and Daniels are in sync moving forward, the Cards will have their hands full.
Panic meter: 7/10
No Trey McBride
McBride is out this weekend for Arizona as he deals with a concussion. It's undoubtedly a large blow to this offense with McBride leading the team in receptions (14) and sitting second on the team with receiving yards (122) behind Marvin Harrison Jr.
The third-year tight end has come into his own as of late and missing him from the offense is a tough blow. Washington is 31st against the pass this season, so having McBride out there would've been ideal for Arizona.
They still have MHJ and several other weapons to attack a terrible Commanders' defense, but missing their Pro Bowl tight end is detrimental. Hopefully, Kyler Murray will be able to attack down the field more in this game to compensate for missing his intermediate target.
Panic meter: 6/10