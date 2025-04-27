PFF: Cardinals Had Perfect Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' 2025 draft class is complete, and the early returns are quite inspiring.
Making seven selections, the Cardinals went defensive heavy over the weekend in hopes of getting over the postseason hump.
Pro Football Focus loves what they did.
PFF gave the Cardinals an A+ grade on their draft, just one of three teams in the league to earn such honors - Carolina and Dallas being the others.
In particular, Pro Football Focus loves what the Cardinals did by selecting Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in the second round:
"A tough injury cut Johnson’s 2024 campaign short and sent his draft stock tumbling. However, he did prove his level of talent across his tenure at Michigan. His 57.2 passer rating allowed into his coverage across the last three seasons charted in the 94th percentile. Pairing Johnson with breakout cornerback Garrett Williams will upgrade a coverage unit that allowed the sixth-highest EPA per dropback."
After reaching eight wins last season, the Cardinals spent heavy resources in free agency on the defensive side of the ball before following up those efforts by drafting six of seven players on defense.
"Really, it's just how it worked out. It wasn't the plan at all. It's one of those things where we stick to the philosophy of staying true to our board," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort told reporters after the draft.
"I certainly would've loved to add some people on offense, but (it was) just the way it worked out. We were always going to take the guy who was higher on our board, and it just so happened that six of the seven guys were on defense. Who knows in the next draft, how that'll go, but this draft just leaned towards defense.”
Arizona's full draft class includes:
Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen
Michigan CB Will Johnson
Oregon EDGE Jordan Burch
Ohio State LB Cody Simon
Ohio State CB Denzel Burke
Texas Longhorns OG Hayden Conner
Nevada Wolfpack DB Kitan Crawford