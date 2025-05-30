PFF: Cardinals Star One of Best at His Position
The Arizona Cardinals have a true star on their hands in young TE Trey McBride.
McBride's heroics through the 2023 and 2024 seasons earned him a $76 million extension, as he racked up yards and was QB Kyler Murray's go-to target this past season.
Among NFL tight ends, McBride stood out, etching his name next to the game's elites at the position.
Pro Football Focus' John Kosko ranked the top 32 tight ends in the NFL. McBride ranked third, behind only George Kittle and Brock Bowers.
"After a slow start to his career, McBride broke out in Week 8 of 2023 against the Ravens for 10 catches and 95 yards. It was only a taste of what was to come, as he’s graded as the second-best tight end in the NFL since then (87.5). With quarterback Kyler Murray healthy, McBride has been a favorite target and has generated the third-most PFF WAR over the past two years," Kosko wrote.
McBride was nothing short of dominant in 2024, racking up 1,146 yards on 111 receptions — a rate of 10.3 yards per reception. He curiously only recorded two receiving touchdowns, but had four all-purpose scores as well.
The Cardinals, a run-first team, rely heavily on 12 and 13 personnel packages, and it helps to have one of the most terrifying pass-catching tight ends in the game on your roster.
Still just 25 years of age, one could make an argument that McBride may be on a trajectory to surpass Kittle and jockey with names like Bowers to assert himself as the top TE in the NFL.
Regardless, it's not as if placing him third is much of a disrespect. The NFL and its national media know the name Trey McBride by now, and the star TE will likely only continue to improve, barring injury.