Why Eagles OLB is Perfect Cardinals Free Agent Target
The Arizona Cardinals aren't shy on cash, and this roster needs upgrades and depth across the board.
No position needs more help than the edge rusher spot. Thanks to countless injuries a season ago, the Cardinals need bodies for the room and someone whom the team can rely on to be their ace – their most consistent and best player, if you will.
The upcoming draft has plenty of players, but there are some free agents that I feel make sense for Arizona to target. I have one guy who I have been very public about my interest in adding him to the Cardinals and that is Josh Sweat of the Philadelphia Eagles.
There are plenty of connections to the pass rusher that makes him a perfect player to add to this roster, and we’ll go through all of that shortly.
Like we did for the draft prospects, we will lay out what you need to know about the player, how they fit the team, the logic behind bringing them in, and what their day one role would look like with the Cardinals.
Josh Sweat's Profile
- Seven years in the league – All with the Eagles
- 43 career sacks
- One-time Pro Bowler (2021)
His Fit With Cardinals
It’s as simple as this – the Cardinals need pass rushers and Sweat not only provides them another body, but he’s quite the upgrade over what’s currently on the roster. It’s not just upside with Sweat either. He came into the league as a raw, developmental prospect and he’s turned into his best-self.
The Florida State product has aged like a fine wine and will turn just 28-years-old at the end of March, meaning he has plenty of good years left in him. He’s also been a consistent producer with no fewer than six sacks over each of the last five seasons.
We’ve also seen that at the peak of his potential that he can be a double-digit sack guy and a big-time playmaker no matter how big or small his role may be.
Sweat would arrive in the desert and be an immediate contributor to the pass rush and could become their ace.
Logic Behind Cardinals Signing Josh Sweat
Sweat played his best football between the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Over that two-year stretch, Sweat compiled 18.5 sacks and his lone Pro Bowl nod.
Those seasons came under then-defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who we all know now is the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. That’s about as easy a connection as it gets.
But even beyond a former student to the master, Arizona makes sense for a handful of other reasons.
There’s obviously the need for pass rushing help, and Sweat is an immediate contributor in that department. Arizona has money to spend this offseason, too, so they shouldn’t be afraid to spend some cash to bring guys in. A 28-year-old Sweat will no doubt cost a pretty penny, but Arizona can afford to pay him.
Sweat's Day 1 Role With Arizona
Sweat is an immediate starter for Arizona, even though I expect the defense will continue rotating guys like they did a year ago. In fairness, that rotation was a near necessity due to the injuries in the front seven, but guys returning should make a rotation more sustainable.
The return of BJ Ojulari from injury and a 100% healthy Darius Robinson along with the addition of Sweat would give Arizona a solid three-man rotation that could be even better depending on how Ojulari and Robinson look off injured seasons.
Even if Arizona made more additions beyond Sweat, and I’d strongly advise that they do, it makes sense that the former Eagle finds a consistent spot on defense and a hefty number of snaps.
Short of a trade for Myles Garrett, I don’t think there’s any better options to bring in than Sweat.