Eagles Pass Rusher Named Ideal Fit for Cardinals
All eyes are on the Arizona Cardinals to see how they upgrade their roster moving into a 2025 offseason with plenty of cap space and draft picks to do so.
Opinions will come and go on exactly who the Cardinals should target with their capital, though Bleacher Report streamer Mitch Milani says Philadelphia Eagles OLB Josh Sweat is an ideal target for the Cardinals:
"Josh Sweat has been a low key super underrated pass rusher in the NFL lately. Last few years, not enough people talk about him and his impact on the Eagles. And I think because the Eagles are so stacked with so many young, premier players, so many Pro Bowl caliber talents, Sweat is likely going to leave. And I think the best place for him would be the Cardinals," Milani said.
"The reason I say the Cardinals is the connection to Jonathan Gannon. Jonathan Gannon was the defensive coordinator for Josh Sweat in 2022. 2022 is important because the Eagles went to the Super Bowl. The Eagles set like an all-time sack record, and Josh Sweat had the most sacks of his NFL career under Jonathan Gannon, he had 11 sacks that season. So there's probably a good relationship between the two, understanding that Sweat is thinking like, 'oh yeah, with this guy, I had 11 sacks. That's good for my career.
"The Cardinals could give him a bag and they need pass rush. I don't know how many more years the Cardinals can go without spending on a pass rusher. It's been since Chandler Jones went crazy that they've had a pass rusher. Like it's been a minute since they've had a pass rusher, right? So this is a Jonathan Gannon guy, who he knows well, who Sweat knows well, it's a good relationship.
"Sweat actually has been the most productive edge rusher on the Eagles this year, 21st in pressures, first in terms of edge production for Philadelphia this season. And he also is 24th in his PFF grade. He has eight sacks this season. He's been a good player. Started a little slow, but overall has been a very good player this season for the Eagles.
"I don't know, the Cardinals had four sacks lead their team this year, six sacks lead their team last year. I don't know how many more years they can do this. I really don't know. So, Sweat to the Cardinals make sense."
You could make an argument edge rusher is Arizona's biggest priority this offseason, as the Cardinals could see their defense hit the next level with a legitimate presence that gets after the quarterback on a weekly basis.
Could Sweat be that guy in Arizona?
The production certainly speaks for itself, and if anybody knows how to get the best out of Sweat, it certainly feels like it would be Gannon and the rest of Arizona's staff.