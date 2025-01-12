What's Cardinals Biggest Offseason Priority?
The dust has settled on the Arizona Cardinals' 2024 season, and it's safe to say progress was made from year one to year two under the rebuilding watch of head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.
Arizona's eight-win total this regular season doubled that of 2023, and moving into this offseason, the Cardinals are well equipped to only improve on their roster.
Five draft picks await them in the 2025 NFL Draft while some pretty significant cap space can be used in free agency - or potential trades for a superstar.
The Cardinals have a handful of ways they can elevate themselves from good to great - but what's their biggest priority moving into the offseason?
ESPN offered the following:
"Address specific needs on both sides of the ball. Adding at least one edge rusher and a top-tier cornerback will again be important, and it won't be a surprise if Arizona tries to upgrade in multiple spots along the offensive line. And, as has been the case as of late, the Cardinals could benefit from adding another playmaker for quarterback Kyler Murray."
Adding an elite edge rusher to get after the quarterback certainly has to be near the top of the list for the Cardinals.
Arizona liked early returns from versatile defensive lineman Darius Robinson but failed to get true production from any of their outside linebackers, which was already thin before BJ Ojulari went down with a season-ending knee injury.
Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis did a strong job of scheming pressure, and the Cardinals' sack numbers aren't bottom of the barrel, but a legitimate game-wrecker on the edge should be a top priority.
Adding a cornerback may have dropped in terms of priority with the play of Garrett Williams, Max Melton and Starling Thomas rising over the course of 2024 - especially if the pass rush is improved, which should only in turn help the secondary. However, cornerback is one of those positions where you can never truly have enough talent.
Upgrading the offensive line may be an underrated aspect of Arizona's offseason to watch - Paris Johnson Jr. and Hjalte Froholdt have their respective spots sealed, though all three other spots could be up for grabs for the future.
The "luxury" option would be adding another playmaker for Murray - a name such as Tyreek Hill has been thrown around. Arizona certainly lacked a deep ball threat in their offense, and another top weapon could push Murray - and the Cardinals - to new heights.
We'll see what Arizona ultimately decides to do.