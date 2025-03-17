Eagles Snag Cardinals Free Agent Target
Even after signing Josh Sweat, the Arizona Cardinals were favored to add another edge presence to their roster - whether it be via the league's free agency period or NFL Draft later in April.
We can cross one name off their list.
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. The contract is a one-year deal worth $4 million.
Ojulari had been consistently linked to the Cardinals since last year's trade deadline, as Arizona had been in search of help rushing the passer while Ojulari was considered to be a cheap but efficient body for the Cardinals to inject in the lineup.
Ojulari's brother, BJ, is currently on the Cardinals. Arizona drafted him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. After a promising finish to his rookie season, Ojulari missed the entire 2024 campaign with a knee injury.
With the other Ojulari brother no longer a possibility, the Cardinals will have to look elsewhere to help bolster their ability to get after the passer.
Ojulari finished his 2024 season with six sacks in 11 games.
Sweat - who left the shoes in Philadelphia for Ojulari to replace - was a splash signing, undoubtedly, though Arizona should continue adding to their front seven. The Cardinals also signed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency.
Arizona could turn towards the 2025 NFL Draft to continue building the trenches, where they own the 16th overall pick. The Cardinals own picks in every round but the sixth, which they dealt to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pass rusher Baron Browning, who was re-signed this offseason.