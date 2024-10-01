Steelers Bring in Former Cardinals WR
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR Andy Isabella is working out for the Pittsburgh Steelers according to team insider Joe Rutter.
Isabella was drafted by the Cardinals as a second-round pick in 2019 by former general manager Steve Keim.
Isabella's speed was brought to the desert in hopes of making a legitimate impact, though the Cardinals WR failed to flash consistent production through his tenure in Arizona - catching 31 passes in his first 36 games with the organization.
Isabella was waived by the Cardinals in October of 2022, soon placing him on the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills the last two seasons, appearing in just four games during that time.
Isabella worked out for the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the beginning of the regular season.
According to Steelers on SI, Isabella could provide depth for Pittsburgh if Cordarrelle Patterson is forced to miss time.
"It's unclear if a signing is imminent, but Isabella would provide valuable depth on special teams for the Steelers if Patterson, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 4, has to miss time."
Pittsburgh currently has five receivers listed on their active roster: George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson.
The Steelers lost their first game of the 2024 season in Week 4 and carry a 3-1 record.
The Cardinals, on the other hand, are 1-3 with tough road matchups against the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers coming the next two weeks.