Playoffs? Predictions Favor Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals approach the midway point of the NFL season as division leaders of the NFC West, touting a 5-4 record.
It's been a surprising start for Jonathan Gannon's squad, who weren't exactly favorites to make a postseason appearance prior to the start of 2024.
Now, it's a very realistic possibility.
"At the moment, they have a game edge over the Rams and Niners in the win column and, more importantly, own the head-to-head tiebreaker against each of them thanks to wins earlier in the season," wrote CBS' Tyler Sullivan.
"Even if the Cardinals lose to them down the stretch, nullifying the tiebreaker, they have the third-easiest remaining schedule in the NFL, which should keep the rest of the division at arm's length so long as they take care of their own business."
Currently, their playoff odds sit at 59%.
The Cardinals are projected as the No. 6 seed in the NFC by NFL.com while The Athletic says they'll be in contention for the division crown right until the very end.
"After an embarrassing Week 6 loss at Green Bay, the Cardinals had a 10 percent chance to win the West, per The Athletic’s projection model, worst among the division’s four teams. Since then, the Cardinals have won three in a row, their longest win streak since 2021. And their chances for winning the West have increased to a division-best 37 percent," wrote Doug Haller.
"This team trends in the right direction. Helping matters: Arizona’s remaining eight opponents are 29-40, which gives the Cardinals the easiest schedule among West teams. In Week 18, San Francisco visits Arizona. That game decides the division title."
In a close NFC West, the Cardinals will emerge on top according to ESPN's Field Yates.
"No division is tighter right now, as the Cardinals stand half a game up on the other three teams at 5-4. Arizona has put together an impressive offensive identity on the ground (149.7 rushing yards per game), and it is extremely disciplined (fewest average penalties per game). Plus, it is coming along on defense. With division wins over Los Angeles and San Francisco under their belt already, the Cardinals are in good shape to make a run to the playoffs."
There's a lot of football left to be played - but there's substansial optimism growing around the Cardinals and their chances at making the postseason.
“I don't think anybody in the locker room is really surprised by it. That's where I think it differs from everybody outside of here," said Kyler Murray on the team's recent success.
"I could have told y'all. I felt like our record would be better than this right now. I can say that. I think the way we approach every single day and the way we attack every single day - just taking it one day at a time, focusing on the process and playing one game at a time. Not really focusing on the future and that's how you get the results. I don't see this group looking too far ahead.”